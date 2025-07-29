Journalist's post on 'religious profiling' at Delhi airport goes viral
A viral post by journalist Siddharth Varadarajan has prompted the CISF to launch a probe into alleged bias at Delhi Airport.
Varadarajan said he and his colleague Ziya Us Salam were treated differently over minor name errors on their tickets, sparking fresh conversations about profiling based on religion and appearance.
Denied entry despite several IDs
While flying from Delhi to Kochi for Salam's book launch, both men had small typos in their names—Varadarajan as "Sidharth" and Salam as "Siya Us Salam."
Even with several IDs, Salam was denied entry into Terminal 3.
Varadarajan pointed out that this seemed tied to Salam's religion and looks, echoing themes from Salam's new book.
CISF responded online, asking for details so they could investigate and implied a commitment to fairness in security checks.
The incident has renewed calls for anti-bias training among airport staff.