IMF lifts India growth to 6.5% as inflation risk rises
India
India's economy is holding up well even with the ongoing West Asia conflict.
The IMF just bumped up India's growth forecast for this year to 6.5%, crediting strong economic momentum and a boost from lower US tariffs on exports.
Still, there's a heads-up: food prices are pushing inflation higher, possibly reaching 4.7%.
World Bank raises India outlook
S&P projected GDP growth under oil-price scenarios, while the World Bank also raised its growth outlook for India, highlighting solid domestic demand and steady exports.
But S&P flagged some risks, especially if oil prices spike, which could hit sectors like chemicals, refining, and airlines among the most exposed sectors.