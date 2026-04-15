IMF lifts India growth to 6.5% as inflation risk rises India Apr 15, 2026

India's economy is holding up well even with the ongoing West Asia conflict.

The IMF just bumped up India's growth forecast for this year to 6.5%, crediting strong economic momentum and a boost from lower US tariffs on exports.

Still, there's a heads-up: food prices are pushing inflation higher, possibly reaching 4.7%.