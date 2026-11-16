Immanuel, Sam Abraham and Raja found dead in Kallakurichi lake
Three boys, siblings Immanuel (11), Sam Abraham (nine), and their friend Raja (14), were found dead in a lake in Thottapadi, Kallakurichi district, after they went missing on a fishing trip Sunday.
When the boys didn't come home, families alerted police, leading to a search that ended with the discovery of their bodies on Monday.
Early autopsy suggests accidental drowning
Police and rescue teams recovered the boys and sent them for autopsy at Kallakurichi Government Medical College Hospital.
Early findings suggest they accidentally drowned while fishing; their belongings were untouched, so foul play isn't suspected.
Forensic analysis is ongoing to confirm what happened, with officials saying all protocols are being followed to understand this tragedy.