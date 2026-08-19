'J&K important part of India': US envoy Gor in Srinagar

In a post on X, Gor said he discussed economic collaboration opportunities with Addullah.

"We discussed ways to deepen economic collaboration and create opportunities that would mutually benefit both of our nations," he tweeted.

More importantly, Gor indicated that the State Department's travel advisory for J&K, which currently advises Americans against all travel there, could be reviewed.

The advisory places J&K, except eastern Ladakh and Leh, under a Level 4 "Do not travel" advisory, citing terrorism and civil unrest.