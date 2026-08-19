'J&K important part of India': US envoy Gor in Srinagar
What's the story
United States Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, called Jammu and Kashmir an "important part of India" after his meeting with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. This is the first visit by a US envoy since the abrogation of Article 370 and the Pahalgam attack. "We just had a very good meeting. We have some follow-ups, so we hope to take back to Washington, back to Delhi. But a very warm...cordial and we look forward to building this relationship forward," he said.
Diplomatic significance
Historic meeting
In a post on X, Gor said he discussed economic collaboration opportunities with Addullah.
"We discussed ways to deepen economic collaboration and create opportunities that would mutually benefit both of our nations," he tweeted.
More importantly, Gor indicated that the State Department's travel advisory for J&K, which currently advises Americans against all travel there, could be reviewed.
The advisory places J&K, except eastern Ladakh and Leh, under a Level 4 "Do not travel" advisory, citing terrorism and civil unrest.
Travel
'Incredible steps taken to keeping this area safer'
"The last thing I'll share with you is the United States puts out travel warnings, and every so often we re-evaluate those travel warnings. I cannot make any big announcements here today, but it is something we're going to look at," he said.
He also acknowledged the efforts of the local administration in improving the security situation.
"The Chief Minister....government here, we believe have made some incredible steps to keeping this area safer, and making it more safe," he said.
Local focus
Washington won't solve our problems: Abdullah
Earlier, Chief Minister Abdullah had downplayed the significance of Gor's visit.
He said, "Washington will not solve our problems. Our central government has to...It would be wrong to complain to an ambassador from another country."
Since coming to power in J&K, Abdullah has been demanding restoration of statehood for the region, frustratingly asking if he should go to Donald Trump at the White House to seek J&K's statehood.
Strategic engagement
Gor's visit amid deepening India-US strategic partnership
This was the first meeting between a serving US ambassador and a sitting Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir in over 15 years. The last such encounter took place in 2011, when then-US envoy Timothy Roemer met Abdullah.
Gor is also scheduled to meet Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha before proceeding to Ladakh on Thursday.
During his stay in Srinagar, Gor may also meet trade bodies and civil society members, although there is no official confirmation yet.