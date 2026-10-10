Imran Khan among over 400 detained at August Kranti Maidan
Actor Imran Khan was one of over 400 people detained on Saturday as protests broke out at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan.
Demonstrators, backing the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), were calling out Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for alleged voter list tampering and changes to Form 6.
Police stepped in to break up the unauthorized gathering, detaining members from groups like Hum Bharat Ke Log and supporters of the CPI(M).
Mumbai protesters demand Gyanesh Kumar resignation
Protesters, including Rubaid Bhojani, demanded Kumar's resignation, with Rubaid Bhojani claiming police used rough tactics during detentions.
To keep things under control, authorities tightened security around spots like Shivaji Park.
Meanwhile, CJP has called a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes relating to Form 6.