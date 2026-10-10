Imran Khan among over 400 detained at August Kranti Maidan

Actor Imran Khan was one of over 400 people detained on Saturday as protests broke out at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan.

Demonstrators, backing the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), were calling out Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for alleged voter list tampering and changes to Form 6.

Police stepped in to break up the unauthorized gathering, detaining members from groups like Hum Bharat Ke Log and supporters of the CPI(M).