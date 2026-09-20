In Delhi's Tigri Kamlesh allegedly shoots wife Poonam over eggs
India
A heated dinner argument in Delhi's Tigri area took a tragic turn on September 18, when Kamlesh, 35, allegedly shot his wife Poonam, 31, after coming home drunk and demanding eggs instead of the vegetables she was cooking.
The couple, married for over 12-13 years with three young kids, had their fight escalate quickly.
A neighbor knocked on their door after hearing a loud sound, and the neighbors asked Kamlesh to open the door.
Kamlesh arrested for murder firearm possession
Kamlesh tried to claim Poonam's death was self-inflicted, but neighbors held him until police arrived.
He has now been arrested for murder and illegal firearm possession.
Police are also looking into where the gun came from and what led to this tragedy.