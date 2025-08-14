In India, citizens can now apply for arms license online
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, just launched a new online portal to make it easier for indigenous residents in sensitive areas to apply for arms licenses.
The move is all about getting responsible locals involved in keeping Assam safe and peaceful.
Every applicant will go through strict checks—only those with clean records and stable mental health will get approved.
Applicants need to show proof of vulnerability
To get a license, you'll have to show why you feel vulnerable and finish official arms training.
The government isn't handing out weapons, but they are giving licenses under the Indian Arms Act so citizens can legally own arms if needed.
It's part of a bigger push to boost public safety by making sure only trustworthy people can carry arms—and helping everyone feel more secure in their communities.