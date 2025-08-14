Next Article
Delhi-NCR flooded after heavy rain; red alert issued
Delhi-NCR woke up to intense rain on Thursday, leading to major flooding and a red alert from the weather department.
Streets quickly filled with water, bringing traffic to a standstill—at one point, even a BMW was left stranded in APS Colony as water levels kept rising.
More rain expected in coming days
Videos all over social media show cars, busses, and bikes struggling through waterlogged roads—some vehicles were even seen half-submerged.
Many locals voiced their frustration online about Delhi's poor drainage system.
The IMD says more heavy rain is expected for Delhi-NCR and nearby states like Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.