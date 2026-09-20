Thunderstorms, rain likely across much of the country on Sunday
What's the story
Inclement weather is expected across much of the country on Sunday. The forecast includes rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds in several states. Monsoon conditions are likely to persist over parts of north, central, and east India, with many places expected to witness spells of showers accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.
Delhi forecast
Weather in Delhi
The national capital region (NCR) of Delhi is likely to witness cloudy skies with chances of short-lived rains and thunderstorms during the day.
The city may also see humid weather with changes in wind speed.
If it rains, the precipitation may be uneven across different areas of the city, leading to some pockets receiving short spells while others remain relatively dry.
UP forecast
Weather in Uttar Pradesh
In Uttar Pradesh, several regions are likely to witness rain and thunderstorms as monsoon activity continues.
Some districts may see short yet intense spells of rain with lightning and strong winds.
Weather conditions are expected to differ widely across the state, with some areas receiving heavy rainfall while others remain dry.
Bihar forecast
Weather in Bihar
Bihar is also likely to witness unsettled weather conditions with rain and thunderstorms scattered across the state.
Some areas may receive moderate rainfall while thunderstorms could bring strong winds and lightning.
The weather may change rapidly during the day, so those traveling or working outdoors are advised to stay updated with local forecasts.
Rajasthan forecast
Weather in Rajasthan
Rajasthan is expected to see varying weather conditions with rain and thunderstorms in parts of the state.
The southwest monsoon is also withdrawing from parts of western Rajasthan, leading to a mix of rainfall in some regions and drier conditions in others as the seasonal transition progresses.
The withdrawal in Rajasthan comes two days after the India Meteorological Department's normal withdrawal date of September 17, when the monsoon begins to exit the region.
Other forecasts
Other states that may witness rain and thunderstorms
Apart from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan, many other states may also witness rain and thunderstorm activity.
Northern and central India may see scattered showers while eastern and Himalayan regions could continue to receive rainfall.
Strong winds may accompany thunderstorms in some areas, leading to possible disruptions in travel and outdoor activities.
Monsoon update
Why are we witnessing rain during the withdrawal of monsoon?
The southwest monsoon is gradually withdrawing from parts of northwest India. However, this doesn't mean an immediate end to rainfall across the country.
Moisture and prevailing weather systems can still cause showers and thunderstorms in several regions even as the monsoon starts retreating.
Weather conditions are expected to remain variable, with some areas receiving rainfall while others move toward drier conditions.