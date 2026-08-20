INCOIS warns Kallakkadal surge for Kerala southern Tamil Nadu Lakshadweep
India
Heads up if you're near the coast: INCOIS has issued a swell surge warning for Kerala, southern Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep.
These strong waves, known as Kallakkadal, are rolling in from storms far out in the southern Indian Ocean.
They can cause sudden coastal flooding, eat away at beaches, and damage fishing boats.
Swell surges travel thousands of kilometers
Swell surges happen when big storms create powerful waves that travel thousands of kilometers, even showing up on calm days.
Kerala saw just how intense this can get back in March 2024, with 11-meter-high waves causing major damage.
INCOIS uses forecasting tools to warn coastal communities early so people have time to prepare and stay safe.