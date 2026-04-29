INCOIS warns marine heatwaves threaten Arabian Sea corals and fisheries
INCOIS has flagged a serious warning: marine heatwaves are heating up the Arabian Sea and nearby regions.
These unusually high sea temperatures, spotted as of April 20, 2026, are putting coral reefs and marine life at risk, which could affect millions who rely on fishing and seafood.
It's all part of a bigger warming trend in the Indian Ocean, so INCOIS is sending out alerts to keep people informed.
Arabian Sea 36% under heatwave advisories
Right now, about 36% of the Arabian Sea is affected by these heatwaves: 22% is on watch, 9% is at alert, and 5% is at warning levels. The hot zone stretches from Gujarat down to Kerala and even reaches Oman's coast.
The Bay of Bengal isn't spared either; around one-fifth of its area near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is under similar advisories.
All this warming messes with fish migration, damages coral reefs, and threatens both ocean health and local livelihoods.
Continuous monitoring by INCOIS is key as climate change ramps things up.