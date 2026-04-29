INCOIS warns marine heatwaves threaten Arabian Sea corals and fisheries

Arabian Sea 36% under heatwave advisories

Right now, about 36% of the Arabian Sea is affected by these heatwaves: 22% is on watch, 9% is at alert, and 5% is at warning levels. The hot zone stretches from Gujarat down to Kerala and even reaches Oman's coast.

The Bay of Bengal isn't spared either; around one-fifth of its area near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is under similar advisories.

All this warming messes with fish migration, damages coral reefs, and threatens both ocean health and local livelihoods.

Continuous monitoring by INCOIS is key as climate change ramps things up.