Income Tax Dept exposes Nancy Agrawal in 357cr refund scam

A huge tax refund scam worth ₹357 crore has been uncovered by the Income Tax Department, with Nancy Agrawal, a 30-year-old from a Meerut slum, at the center.

Over three years, she faked donations to unrecognized political parties under Section 80GGC and helped over 3,000 people across India get fraudulent refunds totaling ₹65.5 crore.

The whole racket came to light after raids in July 2026.