Income Tax Dept exposes Nancy Agrawal in 357cr refund scam
A huge tax refund scam worth ₹357 crore has been uncovered by the Income Tax Department, with Nancy Agrawal, a 30-year-old from a Meerut slum, at the center.
Over three years, she faked donations to unrecognized political parties under Section 80GGC and helped over 3,000 people across India get fraudulent refunds totaling ₹65.5 crore.
The whole racket came to light after raids in July 2026.
Raids seize 5L cash 4cr FDs
During raids at four of Agrawal's locations, officials seized ₹5 lakh in cash, fixed deposits worth ₹4 crore, and records showing her nationwide client network.
She expanded her operation using referral discounts, mostly targeting salaried folks willing to file fake returns (some knowingly, some not).
Legal action is underway against both Agrawal and those who got wrongful refunds as investigators dig deeper into how far this scam really goes.