Indeed survey: 83% of Indian women avoid applying, want flexibility
A new Indeed survey shows that 83% of Indian women hold back from applying for jobs because balancing work with caregiving, like looking after kids or elders, is just too tough.
For most, flexibility is non-negotiable: more than half want flexible hours, and nearly as many prefer hybrid or remote work instead of being tied to an office.
Indian women reject office-only offers
Nearly eight out of 10 women say they'd trade a higher salary for a job that lets them manage life and work better, with almost half willing to accept lower pay.
Strict "office-only" policies are a dealbreaker for many: 51% have turned down interviews or offers because of them.
As Sashi Kumar from Indeed India puts it, companies that offer real flexibility will attract ambitious women who are balancing careers and caregiving.