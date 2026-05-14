Indeed survey: 83% of Indian women avoid applying, want flexibility

Indian women reject office-only offers

Nearly eight out of 10 women say they'd trade a higher salary for a job that lets them manage life and work better, with almost half willing to accept lower pay.

Strict "office-only" policies are a dealbreaker for many: 51% have turned down interviews or offers because of them.

As Sashi Kumar from Indeed India puts it, companies that offer real flexibility will attract ambitious women who are balancing careers and caregiving.