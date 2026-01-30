Indelible ink controversy: Maharashtra SEC probes if ink lasts
The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) is investigating claims that the indelible ink used in Mumbai's civic polls could be wiped off with common products like sanitizer or nail polish remover.
After videos of disappearing ink went viral, the SEC directed all municipal corporations to submit five to six used and unused marker pens as samples for laboratory testing.
SEC warns against illegal attempts to remove ink
This matters because indelible ink is meant to stop people from voting more than once—if it comes off easily, it puts the fairness of elections at risk.
The SEC warned that trying to remove the ink is illegal and has sparked calls for action from major political leaders.
Responding to concerns, officials now plan to switch back to traditional bottled indelible ink for the upcoming Zilla Parishad polls.