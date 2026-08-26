India accelerates LPG to PNG shift amid West Asia conflict
India
India is quickly moving households from LPG cylinders to piped natural gas (PNG) after the ongoing conflict in West Asia is choking as much as half of India's LPG consumption.
With cylinder prices soaring to ₹1,600 in June 2026 and losses piling up for oil companies, the government has told gas companies to ramp up PNG connections, starting with 21 lakh homes that already have the needed setup.
India reaches 1.74cr PNG home connections
This shift isn't just about prices: it's also about cutting reliance on Middle East imports.
So far, India has reached 1.74 crore PNG home connections (about 39% of its target), with cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Vadodara leading the way.
The goal? More stable energy at home and less worry about global supply shocks.