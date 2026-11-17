India achieves nearly 80% decline in malaria cases and deaths
India has pulled off a nearly 80% drop in malaria cases and deaths between 2015 and 2025, President Droupadi Murmu announced at ICMR-NIMR's golden jubilee celebration.
The number of high-burden districts fell sharply too, from 155 down to just 33.
President Murmu urges continued malaria vigilance
President Murmu credited this progress to the combined efforts of scientists, healthcare workers, and everyday people.
She highlighted that from 2022 to 2025, a whopping 160 districts reported 0 local malaria cases.
Still, she urged everyone not to let their guard down, calling for better mosquito control, improved treatment options, more awareness campaigns, and fresh solutions for new hurdles like climate change and insecticide resistance.