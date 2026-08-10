India adds 15 LNG and 41 crude oil suppliers
India
India is shaking things up to keep its energy future safe, now getting liquefied natural gas (LNG) from 15 countries (up from just six) and crude oil from 41 countries instead of 27.
The idea? Don't put all your eggs in one basket, especially when the world can get unpredictable.
Strategic Petroleum Reserve adds 3 sites
India isn't just finding new suppliers: it's also building bigger backup tanks.
The Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve Ltd. has set up three big storage sites in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, and two more are on the way in Odisha and Karnataka.
As Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi puts it, this whole strategy helps India avoid energy hiccups if things go sideways globally.