Good news for bus travelers: more long-distance busses in India now have onboard toilets, thanks to growing demand from women and older passengers.

According to redBus, these upgraded busses rose 164% year-on-year in FY26 (fiscal year 2025-26), with about 5,700 services across 25 states offering the facility.

This makes those marathon trips like Howrah-Coimbatore or Bengaluru-Delhi a lot more comfortable.