India adds onboard toilets to 5,700 long distance bus services
Good news for bus travelers: more long-distance busses in India now have onboard toilets, thanks to growing demand from women and older passengers.
According to redBus, these upgraded busses rose 164% year-on-year in FY26 (fiscal year 2025-26), with about 5,700 services across 25 states offering the facility.
This makes those marathon trips like Howrah-Coimbatore or Bengaluru-Delhi a lot more comfortable.
Onboard toilet cleaning and waste challenge
Onboard toilets are quickly becoming essential for long journeys, especially for families and anyone with health needs.
States like Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi are leading the charge on this front.
The challenge now is keeping things clean and managing waste, but it's a solid step toward making bus travel more convenient for everyone.