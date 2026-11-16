India advances 2 submarine projects amid Pakistan adding Hangor-class submarines
India is moving to boost its underwater defense by pushing forward two new submarine projects, now just waiting for the government's green light.
This comes right as Pakistan adds Chinese-made Hangor-class submarines to its fleet, showing off a closer partnership between China and Pakistan at sea.
Rajesh Kumar Singh affirms maritime security
Defense Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh reassured everyone that India won't let any strategic gap threaten its naval edge.
He made it clear the government is on top of things and committed to keeping India's maritime security strong, even as regional dynamics shift.