India advises against non-essential travel to Lebanon amid Israel war
India
India's Embassy in Beirut has told Indians in Lebanon to avoid unnecessary travel and stay alert, thanks to rising tensions in the region.
The embassy also reminded everyone to follow local safety rules, and shared emergency contact details for anyone needing help.
Indians stranded in Middle East
This isn't just about Lebanon—similar advisories have gone out to Indians in places like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Israel, and Palestine.
With Middle East airspace now marked high-risk and major flight routes closed or delayed, hundreds of thousands are stranded.
The government is working on evacuation plans to get people home safely.