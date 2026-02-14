India-AI Impact Summit 2026: What to expect
The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 is happening February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
PM Modi will give the main address and lead a CEO roundtable on February 19.
With over 700 sessions planned, topics range from AI safety and ethics to skilling and economic growth.
There will be a focus on AI in education, healthcare
Expect more than 300 exhibitors from 30 countries, all showing off how AI can help in areas like healthcare, farming, education, climate action, and energy.
There'll also be new resources launched—like the AI Compendium casebooks—and a free "Yuva AI for All" course aimed at helping young people get started with AI.
World leaders, tech CEOs will attend the summit
Big names are on the guest list: world leaders including France's Emmanuel Macron and Brazil's Lula da Silva, plus tech CEOs like Sundar Pichai (Google) and Sam Altman (OpenAI), and tech leader Brad Smith (Microsoft).
The goal? Building shared tools and resources so more people can benefit from trustworthy AI—no matter where they're from.