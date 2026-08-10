India aims for 0 road deaths, Nitin Gadkari announces plan
India is setting a big goal: reducing road fatalities to zero.
Announced by Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, the plan focuses on making the country's most dangerous roads safer, especially in 100 high-risk districts.
Gadkari outlined a strategy focused on road engineering, automobile safety and stricter enforcement, and said changing public behavior and enforcing traffic laws remain the country's biggest challenges.
Road deaths total 183,382 last year
Last year alone, 183,382 people died in 5,13,563 road accidents (most were two-wheeler riders and pedestrians).
Helmets could help in reducing fatalities and serious injuries due to road accidents, Gadkari points out.
Beyond lives lost, crashes cost India about 3% of its GDP every year.
The government is pushing for safer vehicles and fixing accident-prone spots so everyone can travel with less worry.