India aims for non-permanent UN seat 2028-29, AI maritime focus
India
India is making a push for a non-permanent seat at the U.N. Security Council in 2028-29, with a focus on using artificial intelligence (AI) and technology to improve maritime security.
The idea? Use smart technology to keep oceans safe, avoid territorial drama, and help developing countries benefit from new tech.
Harish Parvathaneni stresses cooperative maritime AI
At a recent U.N. Security Council debate, India's ambassador, Harish Parvathaneni, pointed out how crucial oceans are for world trade and security.
He stressed that AI, autonomous systems, and cyber tools can make sea routes safer if countries work together.
India is already leading efforts like the Information Fusion Centre in the Indian Ocean Region to boost safety and free navigation, showing it is serious about these goals.