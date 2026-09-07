India aims to attract 10 million medical tourists annually
India is setting its sights on becoming a global hotspot for medical tourism, with a big goal of welcoming at least 10 million patients annually.
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted how India's hospitals, advanced technology, and skilled professionals offer quality care at prices up to 80% lower than in developed countries, making it a pretty appealing option if you need treatment without breaking the bank.
Piyush Goyal urges smoother patient journey
To reach this goal, Piyush Goyal called for healthcare providers to make the patient journey more seamless with transparent treatment packages, faster insurance payouts, cashless payments, teleconsultations, and interpreter support.
The push isn't just for big cities: Goyal wants more tier 2 and tier 3 cities involved too, backed by better infrastructure (think of nearly 170 airports now versus just 74 in 2014).
The focus stays on keeping high ethical standards so international patients can trust the care they get here.