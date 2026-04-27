India aims to end Northeast insurgency by 2029, prioritizing Manipur
The Indian government wants to completely end insurgency in the Northeast by 2029, focusing on states like Manipur, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland.
After making progress against left-wing extremism elsewhere, they'll start shifting special security forces (including CRPF's CoBRA units) possibly mid-2026 (e.g., after the Amarnath Yatra in July-August 2026).
Manipur is getting top priority since one-half of the region's active insurgent groups are based there.
Manipur recorded 77% of Northeast incidents
Even though overall insurgency incidents dropped from 824 in 2014 to 294 in 2024, Manipur still sees most of the action; 77% of all cases in the Northeast for 2024 happened here.
To step up its response, the state has brought in mine-protected vehicles and new gear.
Plus, the Narcotics Control Bureau is tasked with planning a crackdown on drug networks that help fund these groups.
The hope is that this all-in approach will finally bring lasting peace to the region by 2029.