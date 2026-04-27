India aims to end Northeast insurgency by 2029, prioritizing Manipur

Manipur recorded 77% of Northeast incidents

Even though overall insurgency incidents dropped from 824 in 2014 to 294 in 2024, Manipur still sees most of the action; 77% of all cases in the Northeast for 2024 happened here.

To step up its response, the state has brought in mine-protected vehicles and new gear.

Plus, the Narcotics Control Bureau is tasked with planning a crackdown on drug networks that help fund these groups.

The hope is that this all-in approach will finally bring lasting peace to the region by 2029.