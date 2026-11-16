India is setting its sights on joining the world's top 10 shipbuilding nations by 2030, with nearly $10 billion in projected investment spread across five coastal states.

The bigger dream? Cracking the global top five by 2047.

At a recent industry event, big names like Damen Shipyards and Cochin Shipyard Limited teamed up for future projects, showing just how serious India is about boosting its shipbuilding game.