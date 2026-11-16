India aims top 10 shipbuilding rank 2030 with nearly $10B
India is setting its sights on joining the world's top 10 shipbuilding nations by 2030, with nearly $10 billion in projected investment spread across five coastal states.
The bigger dream? Cracking the global top five by 2047.
At a recent industry event, big names like Damen Shipyards and Cochin Shipyard Limited teamed up for future projects, showing just how serious India is about boosting its shipbuilding game.
South Korean shipbuilders join VOYAGES partnership
This push has caught global attention, especially from South Korean shipbuilders teaming up through the VOYAGES partnership.
Ministry Secretary Vijay Kumar highlighted that these plans are all about action, not just talk.
Plus, with the new Naukosh digital portal, investors now have a one-stop shop for all things maritime, making it way easier to get involved in India's growing shipbuilding scene.