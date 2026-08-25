India allows foreign cargo transit amid Strait of Hormuz disruptions
With shipping in the Strait of Hormuz disrupted, India is stepping up, temporarily letting foreign-bound cargo affected by the Gulf issues pass through its seaports and international airports.
This move, announced by CBIC on August 22, runs until October 31, 2026.
The idea is to keep global trade moving even as things get tricky in West Asia.
Strict customs oversight for transiting cargo
Cargo, like containers and bulk shipments, can be unloaded, stored, or repackage on a case-to-case basis at Indian seaports and international airports, but everything stays under strict Customs watch and can't enter the Indian market.
Customs officials will supervise discharge, ullage surveys, and quantity determination, especially if shipments travel between multiple Customs stations, with prior consent from the nodal officers of the originating, transit, and destination stations.
This quick response follows requests from traders worried about delays due to the Gulf situation.