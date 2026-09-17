India and Bangladesh meet in Dhaka to improve air connectivity
India
India and Bangladesh just sat down in Dhaka to talk about making air travel smoother between the two countries.
Their main goals? Better flight connections and enhanced air cargo capacity so it is easier for people to visit and for businesses to trade.
India Bangladesh officials discuss water, defense
These aviation talks are part of a bigger push to strengthen India-Bangladesh relations.
Indian officials also met with Bangladeshi leaders about water resources, defense, and other shared interests, showing both sides want more collaboration across the board.