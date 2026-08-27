India and China agree 2 military hotlines along LAC
India
India and China have agreed to create two new military hotlines along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) after recent talks in Beijing between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.
The move comes as both countries look for smoother ways to talk things out and avoid border drama.
New meeting points agreed, 2027 talks
The hotlines (especially helpful for areas like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) should make it easier for commanders to resolve issues quickly and keep misunderstandings in check.
Both sides also agreed on two new meeting points for senior officers, sticking with their commitment to peaceful dialogue.
The next round of talks will happen in India in 2027, keeping the door open for more progress.