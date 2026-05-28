India and China conclude 35th border talks in Beijing

India seeks expert talks on rivers

India wants to kick off expert-level talks about shared rivers, and both countries are gearing up for another round of special representatives' discussions.

If all goes well, this could set the stage for Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping to meet at the BRICS summit in September.

Plus, after tensions from the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes, steps like reopening pilgrimage routes and direct flights show both sides are trying to get relations back on track.