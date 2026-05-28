India and China conclude 35th border talks in Beijing
India and China just wrapped up their 35th round of border talks in Beijing, focusing on keeping things calm along the border and working together on cross-border issues.
Both sides sounded pretty happy with how things are going so far, especially as National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is about to visit China.
India seeks expert talks on rivers
India wants to kick off expert-level talks about shared rivers, and both countries are gearing up for another round of special representatives' discussions.
If all goes well, this could set the stage for Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping to meet at the BRICS summit in September.
Plus, after tensions from the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes, steps like reopening pilgrimage routes and direct flights show both sides are trying to get relations back on track.