India and China hold Beijing talks easing eastern Ladakh tensions
India
India and China just wrapped up a "constructive and forward-looking" meeting in Beijing on May 28, 2026, focused on easing tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.
Both sides seem pretty happy with recent progress since the heated Galwan Valley clashes back in 2020, and they're aiming for more stability to help normalize relations.
India seeks expert trans-border river talks
Officials from both countries talked about managing the border, sorting out boundaries, and working together across the LAC.
India pushed for expert talks on trans-border rivers, a topic that's been tricky before.
They agreed to keep chatting through diplomatic and military channels ahead of their next big round of talks in China.