India and China hold talks to avert Arunachal winter clashes
Indian and Chinese military leaders just met up to try and calm things down along the Arunachal Pradesh border.
Led by Lieutenant General Girish Kalia, the meeting focused on keeping communication open and setting clear ground rules to avoid local flare-ups, especially with winter coming.
An official of the Ministry of External Affairs was also present in the meeting, showing both sides want to keep things stable at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
Face offs persist over McMahon line
This isn't their first sit-down, earlier meetings happened after tensions spiked in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district.
According to former Indo-Tibetan Border Police chief Shatrujeet Kapur, face-offs still happen when patrols cross into disputed areas.
The real issue? India and China see the border differently, with China not accepting the McMahon Line as official.
India has made it clear: any attempt by China to change things on its own is a no-go.