India and China to hold 26th boundary talks in 2027
India
India and China just agreed to hold their 26th round of boundary talks in 2027.
This was decided at their latest meeting in Beijing, where India's National Security Advisor and Special Representative on the India-China Boundary Question Ajit Doval and China's Special Representative and Foreign Minister Wang Yi led the conversation.
Doval, Wang Yi stress peaceful dialogue
Both countries say they're sticking to peaceful solutions and want to keep things calm along the border through ongoing dialogue.
Doval highlighted that India and China are "partners, not competitors," stressing how important a stable relationship is for peace in the region and globally.
Wang Yi echoed this, calling for a stronger long-term partnership.
The next round will happen in India, but no date yet.