India and China try to reset ties with fresh talks in Beijing
India
India's Sujit Ghosh met top Chinese officials in Beijing this week, picking up where PM Modi and President Xi left off at their August summit.
The focus: keeping up the positive momentum in India-China relations after years of tension.
Why does it matter?
These talks are about more than just handshakes—both sides agreed to restart official dialogues, make travel and business easier, and tackle tricky trade issues.
With direct flights set to resume after over three years and faster visas for Chinese execs, both countries seem serious about moving past border clashes and boosting cooperation.
For young people especially, smoother ties could mean more opportunities for study, work, and travel between Asia's two giants.