India and Cyprus form strategic partnership, sign 6 agreements
India and Cyprus have taken their friendship up a notch, officially becoming "strategic partnership" after a meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Christodoulides in New Delhi.
They signed six key agreements, including one that makes it easier for professionals, skilled workers, and students to move between the two countries.
Cyprus among India's top 10 investors
The new deals also set out a five-year plan for defense cooperation and launched a European Union Legal Gateway Office in India to boost links with Europe.
Cyprus is now one of India's top 10 investors, with its investments almost doubled in the past decade, and is seen as a gateway to Europe for Indian business.
The partnership will also ramp up joint efforts in innovation, technology, education, culture, and fighting terrorism.