India and Germany near signing over 90,000cr Project-75I submarine deal
India and Germany are about to seal a huge over ₹90,000 crore (€8 billion) agreement under Project-75I, for six advanced conventional submarines to be built in India.
German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann shared that the contract could be signed "very soon," possibly within a month.
This move is set to boost India's navy and marks a big step in defense teamwork between the two countries.
ThyssenKrupp and Mazagon Dock partnership
The submarines will be built in India under an agreement that is expected to be signed by Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems and India's Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.
Speaking on the sidelines of an industry event, the German ambassador expressed hope that a deal would be signed soon, and this partnership highlights stronger Indo-German ties and supports India's "Make in India" push, meaning more high-tech defense gear built locally and less reliance on imports.