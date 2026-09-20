India and Japan kick off 'Veer Guardian-2026' at Jodhpur AFS
India
India and Japan have kicked off "Veer Guardian-2026," a two-week joint air exercise at the Jodhpur Air Force Station.
Running until September 22, the drill brings together top fighter jets from both countries to boost teamwork and share flying skills.
Drills deepen India-Japan defense collaboration
This exercise isn't just about cool jets: it's a big step in India-Japan defense collaboration.
With IAF's Tejas, Su-30MKI, Rafale, and Japan's F-2A fighters training side by side, both air forces get to learn from each other.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh summed it up well: these joint missions help build trust and support peace in the Indo-Pacific region.