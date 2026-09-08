India and Japan to hold 'Veer Guardian' exercise at Jodhpur
India and Japan are teaming up for a major air exercise called Veer Guardian from September 9 to 22 at Jodhpur Air Force Station.
The Indian Air Force will bring out its Tejas, Su-30 MKI, and Rafale jets, while Japan is sending its F-2A fighter planes.
It's a big moment for both countries to show off their aircraft and flying skills together.
India and Japan share planning expertise
This 14-day drill isn't just about cool jets: it's about building stronger defense ties and learning from each other.
Both sides will swap tips on mission planning, engineering tricks, and how to keep things safe in the sky.
As the defense ministry put it, "Exercise 'Veer Guardian' reflects a "deepening strategic partnership" between India and Japan by enhancing tactical proficiency and aerospace operational synergy," and "The exercise reaffirms the longstanding bonds of friendship and strategic cooperation between the two nations," said the defense ministry.