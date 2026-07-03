India and Japan to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations
India
India and Japan are marking 75 years of diplomatic relations next year, with a full calendar of events under the theme "India-Japan Year of Shared Horizons."
The festivities kick off in April, honoring their partnership that began with a peace treaty back in 1952.
India-Japan week features culture, sport, business
April's "India-Japan Week" will spotlight youth exchanges, cultural programs like animation and gaming (IMAGE-75), performing arts (RASA-75), and even a cricket match (as part of SPORT-75).
There's also Business Connect-75 to link Indian business clusters with Japanese regional banks, plus Buddhist tours, and an Ideathon for young thinkers, all aiming to build stronger ties for the future.