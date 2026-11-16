India and Myanmar complete 8th IMNEX-26 naval exercise off Visakhapatnam
India and Myanmar just finished their eighth joint naval exercise, IMNEX-26, off the coast of Visakhapatnam.
Indian ships INS Rana and INS Sumedha teamed up with Myanmar's UMS King Sin Phyu Shin for a series of drills in the Bay of Bengal.
The main aim? Strengthening teamwork and building better maritime cooperation between the two neighbors.
Navies hold harbor exchanges and drills
The navies kicked things off in the harbor with expert talks, ship visits, and hands-on learning sessions, basically swapping knowledge and getting to know each other's ways of working.
Out at sea, they practiced coordinated maneuvers and drills to sharpen their skills together.
This whole effort ties into New Delhi's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, showing both countries are serious about regional security and growing their partnership on the water.