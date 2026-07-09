India and Myanmar officials pledge calm, security at border
India
India and Myanmar just wrapped up a high-level meeting where both sides promised to keep things calm and secure along their shared border.
Indian Home Secretary Govind Mohan and Myanmar's Major General Min Thu led the talks, focusing on teamwork to handle regional challenges and protect each country's interests.
Myanmar assures India on border security
Myanmar assured India that it will not allow its territory to be used in ways that threaten India's security.
Both countries agreed it is important to boost border security together and keep building trust for long-term peace in the region.