India and Nepal start 20th 'Abhyas Suryakiran' exercise in Rupandehi
India and Nepal just kicked off the 20th round of their joint military exercise, Abhyas Suryakiran, at the Nepal Army Battle School in Rupandehi.
Running until December 8, this year's drills are all about sharpening disaster response, forest warfare skills, and humanitarian aid, basically getting both armies ready to help when things get tough.
Nepal Army says exercise builds trust
According to the Nepal Army, Abhyas Suryakiran is a great way for both sides to swap real-world tips and strategies.
With battalion-level troops from each country training side by side, the exercise focuses on disaster management, forest warfare, and humanitarian assistance, while also building trust and keeping India-Nepal military ties strong for the future.