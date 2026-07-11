India and New Zealand launch joint terrorism working group
India
Prime Minister Modi just wrapped up a historic visit to New Zealand, the first by an Indian prime minister in 40 years.
The big news? India and New Zealand are launching a Joint Working Group to tackle terrorism together, as part of their newly upgraded Strategic Partnership.
New Zealand backs India's UNSC bid
Both countries say teaming up is crucial for peace in the Indo-Pacific.
Their new group will focus on stopping terror funding, breaking up dangerous networks, and making sure those responsible face justice.
In a joint statement, they also condemned recent attacks in India and called for reforms at the U.N.
Plus, New Zealand backed India's bid for a permanent spot on the U.N. Security Council.