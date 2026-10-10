India and Norway start LNG shipments and pursue renewables
India
India and Norway just leveled up their partnership by starting liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments, with the first delivery landing in Gujarat under a 15-year deal.
Norway's State Secretary Astrid Bergmal shared that the two countries are now also working together on renewables like green hydrogen and offshore wind.
About 160 Norwegian firms in India
Norway's economic ties with India are growing fast; about 160 Norwegian companies are active here, especially after the India-EFTA TEPA agreement.
Norwegian seafood exports to India jumped 24% in less than a year, with salmon exports soaring by 143%.
There is also rising interest in maritime tech and digital solutions.