India and Singapore sign 3 agreements at 4th ministerial roundtable

These deals aren't just about rules: they're meant to drive digital innovation, sustainability, and skill-building in both nations.

Talks also covered teaming up on semiconductors, small modular reactors (SMRs), and even space tech.

Plus, Singapore hopes to be able to establish training centers for semiconductors, particularly in areas where these semiconductor companies are investing in, to upgrade skills and train the Indian workforce.

As External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar put it, the meeting was "very productive," with both sides eager to deepen ties in emerging tech and trade.