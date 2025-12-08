India and Sri Lanka team up after Cyclone Ditwah

Army engineers from both countries are fixing key roads by taking down damaged bridges to reconnect communities. India has sent about 1,000 tons of food and clothes—much of it donated by folks in Tamil Nadu—which is already reaching those who need it most.

The human side: medical help and ongoing challenges

An Indian Army field hospital near Kandy has treated more than 2,200 patients so far, handling everything from injuries to surgeries.

Sadly, the cyclone has claimed at least 627 lives and about 190 people are still missing as rescue teams keep searching.

Despite tough conditions, relief efforts are pushing ahead to support everyone affected.