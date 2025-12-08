India and Sri Lanka team up after Cyclone Ditwah
After Cyclone Ditwah hit Sri Lanka, both India and Sri Lanka are working together to help people recover.
The storm caused major flooding and landslides in all 25 districts, impacting 2,179,138 people from 611,530 families.
What's actually happening on the ground?
Army engineers from both countries are fixing key roads by taking down damaged bridges to reconnect communities.
India has sent about 1,000 tons of food and clothes—much of it donated by folks in Tamil Nadu—which is already reaching those who need it most.
The human side: medical help and ongoing challenges
An Indian Army field hospital near Kandy has treated more than 2,200 patients so far, handling everything from injuries to surgeries.
Sadly, the cyclone has claimed at least 627 lives and about 190 people are still missing as rescue teams keep searching.
Despite tough conditions, relief efforts are pushing ahead to support everyone affected.