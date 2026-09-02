India and US seek mutually beneficial trade ties beyond goods
India and the US are making moves to build a trade relationship that's fair, balanced, and good for both sides.
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor shared that both countries want this partnership to be "mutually beneficial," speaking at the 66th Annual Session of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA).
It's not just about trading goods: cooperation is also aimed at going beyond trade in goods.
India US sign pact Silica declaration
Minister Goyal is heading to the US later this month during the G-20 meetings to push these talks forward.
Plus, both nations recently signed the Pact Silica declaration, a new agreement meant to make cross-border investments easier and boost entrepreneurship.
All in all, it looks like India and the US are aiming for more than just business as usual; they're working on big-picture collaboration that could help tackle global challenges together.