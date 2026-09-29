India and US trade deal close, Jaishankar flags Section 301
India
India and the US are almost ready to sign a big new trade agreement, but there's a catch.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says an ongoing US investigation (called Section 301) might slow things down.
This investigation lets the US look into whether other countries' trade practices are unfair and could mean extra tariffs for India.
US tariff offer cut to 10%
Back in June, the US suggested a 12.5% tariff on Indian goods over concerns about forced labor, but after talks with India, that was lowered to 10%.
Even with these bumps, Jaishankar says both sides have reached a broad understanding and are still working through some structural differences to get the deal done.