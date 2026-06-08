India and US wrapping up interim trade deal July 2026
India
India and the US are wrapping up talks for a new interim trade agreement, with final negotiations set in India soon.
Piyush Goyal had suggested that an agreement could be reached by July 2026, aiming to boost their economic partnership.
Piyush Goyal vows India's interests prioritized
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal promised that India's interests are a top priority, saying, "We will protect India's interests and I'm very confident that the deal will come through. It'll be a good deal."
The agreement is part of a bigger plan to strengthen ties and keep things balanced as both countries navigate tariffs and ongoing global trade changes.