India announces ₹7.85 lakh crore defense budget for 2026-27
India just announced a massive ₹7.85 lakh crore defense budget for 2026-27, coming on the heels of Operation Sindoor—a recent military success.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh thanked PM Modi for the boost, saying it strengthens the security-development-self-reliance balance.
Budget includes a 24% jump in funds to upgrade tech
This isn't just about bigger numbers—the budget includes a 24% jump in funds to upgrade tech and gear for the armed forces, making them better prepared for border threats.
It also supports local defense manufacturing and improves healthcare for veterans.
Operation Sindoor showed India can handle serious challenges at the border, and this funding aims to keep that edge strong going forward.